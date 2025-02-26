Fantasy Baseball
Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Pitches well in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Soriano tossed two scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Soriano tossed 24 pitches in the outing, 14 of which were sinkers. He maxed out at 98.2 mph with the pitch and induced three groundballs, an area in which he excels -- Soriano ranked in the 97th percentile leaguewide in groundball rate last season. The right-hander is penciled into a slot in the middle of the Angels' starting rotation this season.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
