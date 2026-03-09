Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Ready to go after bout with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Soriano (illness) will start Monday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Soriano missed his last turn because he was battling an illness, but he's been cleared to return to action after more than a week of rest. The right-hander will be looking to get back on track after being knocked around for seven runs over 3.2 innings in his first two starts this spring.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano
