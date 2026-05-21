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Jose Soriano News: Rebounds with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Soriano completed 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Soriano came into Thursday in the midst of his first rough patch of the season, as he'd given up 12 runs over 17 innings across his previous three starts. The right-hander bounced back nicely, keeping the A's off the scoreboard for five frames before yielding a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings. Soriano registered his sixth quality start through 11 outings and reached seven punchouts for the sixth time. He's in the midst of a career-best campaign, posting a 2.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 74:27 K:BB through 66.1 innings. Opposing batters are hitting just .187 against him, which places him in a tie for sixth in that category among qualified starters.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
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