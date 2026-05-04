Jose Soriano News: Roughed up for first time in 2026

Soriano (5-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

Soriano got off to a blazing start to the season -- in fact, he was recently recognized as the AL Pitcher of the Month for April. However, the right-hander couldn't sustain that success against the White Sox in his first real stumble of the campaign. Soriano gave up two runs in the first inning, then served up a pair of homers accounting for three total runs in the fourth. He ended up finishing just four frames, marking his shortest start of the season, while the five runs he surrendered were a campaign-worst mark. Soriano got through his first six starts spanning 37.2 frames having allowed just one homer, but he's now given up four long balls over his past two starts. He still carries a sterling 1.74 ERA overall, and he'll look to get back on track the next time he takes the mound, which is projected to be a road start in Toronto.