Jose Soriano News: Shaky in spring debut

Soriano allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning in a Cactus League contest against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Soriano was tabbed to start the Angels' first game of the spring slate after ending last season on the injured list due to a right forearm contusion. The 27-year-old struggled against a Dodgers lineup that featured just a few of its anticipated starters, though all three of the hits he allowed were singles. Soriano is penciled into the Angels' rotation, so he'll look to shake off this outing and prepare for the regular season during the remainder of his spring appearances.