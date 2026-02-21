Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Shaky in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Soriano allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning in a Cactus League contest against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Soriano was tabbed to start the Angels' first game of the spring slate after ending last season on the injured list due to a right forearm contusion. The 27-year-old struggled against a Dodgers lineup that featured just a few of its anticipated starters, though all three of the hits he allowed were singles. Soriano is penciled into the Angels' rotation, so he'll look to shake off this outing and prepare for the regular season during the remainder of his spring appearances.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
31 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
64 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
65 days ago