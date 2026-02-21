Jose Soriano News: Shaky in spring debut
Soriano allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning in a Cactus League contest against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Soriano was tabbed to start the Angels' first game of the spring slate after ending last season on the injured list due to a right forearm contusion. The 27-year-old struggled against a Dodgers lineup that featured just a few of its anticipated starters, though all three of the hits he allowed were singles. Soriano is penciled into the Angels' rotation, so he'll look to shake off this outing and prepare for the regular season during the remainder of his spring appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3002 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30030 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions31 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings64 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: WHIP/ERA Mismatches65 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Soriano See More