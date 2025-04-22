Jose Soriano News: Struggles with control in loss

Soriano (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against Pittsburgh after allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

After giving up a career-high 10 hits in his last start, Soriano yielded eight more knocks and a season-high four walks Tuesday in his shortest outing of the year in terms of innings pitched. The hard-throwing right-hander also struggled with his control, with just 45 of his 84 pitches landing for strikes. Soriano holds an underwhelming 4.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB over 29 innings (five starts), but he should still carry some fantasy appeal against a scuffling Twins lineup in his next scheduled appearance in Minnesota.