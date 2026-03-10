Jose Soriano headshot

Jose Soriano News: Superb in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Soriano allowed one hit and struck out four batters without issuing a walk over five scoreless innings in a Cactus League start against San Francisco on Monday.

Soriano had this start pushed back almost a week due to an illness, but he showed no signs of the ailment Monday. The right-hander breezed through a Giants lineup that included Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, yielding just one baserunner on a second-inning single. Soriano retired the final 11 batters he faced and got through his five frames on 60 pitches. Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, the hurler's fastball reached triple digits after he averaged 97.3 mph on the offering last season. This was a nice bounce-back for Soriano following a rough start to the spring slate during which he allowed seven runs over 3.2 innings across two starts.

Jose Soriano
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
