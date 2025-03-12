Jose Soriano News: Wild again in fourth spring start

Soriano tossed three innings in a Cactus League contest against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

While Soriano allowed frequent traffic on the basepaths, only one of the batters he put on base came around to score. This was the second straight spring appearance during which Soriano issued three walks in three innings, and he's handed out eight free passes over nine frames through four starts this spring. On the plus side, he's also struck out 13 batters after posting a modest 7.7 K/9 in the majors last season. Soriano is locked into a spot in the middle of the Angels' rotation for the coming campaign.