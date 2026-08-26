Jose Suarez Injury: Nearing return from injured list

Suarez (hip) threw around 20 pitches during a live batting practice session Tuesday and could be activated as early as Friday, per MLB.com.

Suarez has been shelved since Aug. 12 due to a right hip strain but is trending toward a short stay on the injured list. The southpaw has split time between Atlanta, Seattle and the Athletics this season, posting an overall 5.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB across 42 appearances spanning 58.2 innings.