Jose Suarez News: Back in bullpen

Suarez has made his last two appearances out of the Atlanta bullpen, yielding three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters across 2.2 innings.

After the Atlanta rotation was hit hard by injuries in spring training, Suarez was called upon to start the club's fifth game of the season back on March 31. However, after getting roughed up for four earned runs in 3.2 innings in a loss to the Athletics, Suarez ended up moved to the bullpen while Atlanta turned to Martin Perez as its new fifth starter. Though Perez has since been designated for assignment, Suarez may not be next in line to fill the open rotation spot. Instead, Atlanta may be inclined to turn to either Didier Fuentes or JR Ritchie -- both of whom have gotten off to excellent starts at Triple-A Gwinnett -- to step into the fifth starter's role.