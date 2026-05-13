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Jose Suarez News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

The Mariners designated Suarez for assignment Wednesday.

Suarez has now been dropped from a 40-man roster for a fourth time in 2026, with Atlanta (twice) and the Orioles having also designated him for assignment. Despite posting a bloated 6.38 ERA and 2.07 WHIP over 18.1 innings between Atlanta and Seattle this season, Suarez has excelled at making bats miss (career-best 26.7 K%). He could maintain some appeal for teams looking to bolster their swingman depth.

Jose Suarez
Seattle Mariners
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