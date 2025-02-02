Jose Suarez News: Likely to work in long relief

Suarez is expected to take on a long-relief role to open 2025, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Suarez has ample big-league experience as a starter, but he came out of the bullpen for 19 of his 22 outings last season. He wasn't very effective overall, as he registered an ugly 6.02 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 52.1 frames, though he fared decently well in two starts at the end of the campaign, allowing three earned runs and posting a 10:4 K:BB over 10 innings. Nonetheless, there isn't likely to be room for Suarez to compete for a rotation role to begin 2025, as the Angels' first four spots are likely locked up and a number of more attractive options are set to compete for the fifth-starter role. As such, the lefty appears most likely to function in long relief, which further diminishes his already minuscule fantasy value.