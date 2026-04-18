Jose Suarez News: Nabs three-inning save
Suarez gave up two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings Friday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Phillies.
Atlanta waltzed to a 9-0 victory, and Suarez finished out the shutout after Martin Perez had tossed six innings. Suarez has filled a swingman role to begin the season, posting a 6.35 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 11.1 innings over five appearances (one start), but he could lose his spot on the 26-man roster once Spencer Strider (oblique) is ready for his 2026 debut.
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