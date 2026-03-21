Jose Suarez News: On track for roster spot
Suarez allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out six.
The 28-year-old southpaw has had a solid spring, posting a 3.38 ERA and 14:8 K:BB over 16 innings, and he built up to 75 pitches (44 strikes) during Friday's start. With Martin Perez having fallen short of a bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Suarez and prospect Didier Fuentes are set to begin the season in the bullpen as long-relief options, although one or both of them could be called upon for spot starts as Atlanta begins its schedule with 13 games in 13 days.
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