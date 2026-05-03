Jose Suarez News: Scooped up by Seattle

Seattle claimed Suarez off waivers from Atlanta on Sunday.

Suarez has no minor-league options remaining and will be added to the 26-man active roster once he links up with Seattle. The 28-year-old lefty is expected to serve as a multi-inning option out of the Seattle bullpen after logging a 6.61 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB across 16.1 innings frames over eight appearances (one start) with Atlanta this season.