Jose Suarez headshot

Jose Suarez News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Atlanta designated Suarez for assignment Friday.

Suarez has struck out 21 batters over 16.1 innings in a long relief role, but he's also walked 12 while putting up a 6.61 ERA and 2.08 WHIP. The left-hander will likely clear waivers, and he would have the ability to elect free agency at that point.

Jose Suarez
Atlanta Braves
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