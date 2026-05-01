Jose Suarez News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
Atlanta designated Suarez for assignment Friday.
Suarez has struck out 21 batters over 16.1 innings in a long relief role, but he's also walked 12 while putting up a 6.61 ERA and 2.08 WHIP. The left-hander will likely clear waivers, and he would have the ability to elect free agency at that point.
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