Jose Suarez News: Shipped to Athletics
The Athletics acquired Suarez from the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Suarez had been designated for assignment by Seattle and he will remain in the division after being shipped to the A's. The left-hander does not have minor-league options remaining, so he will join the bullpen as a long reliever.
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