Jose Suarez News: Yields four runs in loss

Suarez (0-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across 3.2 innings.

Suarez opened Tuesday's game strongly by striking out two of the first three batters he faced, but he struggled across the next three frames before being pulled in the fourth. He was tabbed as Atlanta's fifth starter in the rotation after Spencer Strider (oblique) opened the season on the 15-day IL, but performances like Tuesday's would put Suarez in danger of losing his spot to candidates like Martin Perez and Didier Fuentes. For now, Suarez is slated to start against the Diamondbacks this weekend.