Jose Tena News: Bangs out two doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Tena went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The 24-year-old has been filling in at second base the last two games while Luis Garcia (paternity leave) has been away from the team, leaving third base to Amed Rosario. Tena should shift back to the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner once Garcia is back, but his hold on the job may be tenuous. Through 10 games in May, Tena is batting just .214 (6-for-28) with one steal, one run and three RBI, and he's still looking for his first homer of 2025.

