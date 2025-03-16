Jose Tena News: Competing for bench role

Tena is competing with Trey Lipscomb for an infield utility job and has a .156/.206/.219 slash line through 11 Grapefruit League games.

The pair appeared poised to battle for the starting job at third base to begin camp, but the Nationals then signed Paul DeJong in mid-February. Tena had a .652 in 44 games between the Guardians and Nationals last season, and he's struggled to get on track during spring action.