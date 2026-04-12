Jose Tena headshot

Jose Tena News: Getting day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 7:12am

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed hitter will remain on the bench against Brandon Woodruff. Tena had started the Nationals' prior three matchups against righties, but he'll cede his spot to Jorbit Vivas.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
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