Jose Tena News: Getting day off
Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
The left-handed hitter will remain on the bench against Brandon Woodruff. Tena had started the Nationals' prior three matchups against righties, but he'll cede his spot to Jorbit Vivas.
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