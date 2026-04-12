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Jose Tena News: Getting day off vs. righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Tena was withheld from the lineup in three of the previous four games while the Nationals faced three lefty starters, but he'll remain on the bench Sunday against a righty (Brandon Woodruff). Tena had started in each of the Nationals' prior three matchups with righties, but he'll end up ceding his spot in the lineup to Jorbit Vivas in the series finale in Milwaukee.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
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