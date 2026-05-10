Jose Tena News: Heading to bench Sunday
Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Tena had started in five of the Nationals' previous six games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while CJ Abrams gets a day off from playing shortstop but remains in the lineup as Washington's designated hitter. While Washington may continue to hold him out against left-handed pitching, Tena should start versus right-handers more often than not while he's maintained a .288/.338/.485 slash line (130 wRC+) over 71 plate appearances against them this season.
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