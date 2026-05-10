Jose Tena headshot

Jose Tena News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 7:16am

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Tena had started in five of the Nationals' previous six games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while CJ Abrams gets a day off from playing shortstop but remains in the lineup as Washington's designated hitter. While Washington may continue to hold him out against left-handed pitching, Tena should start versus right-handers more often than not while he's maintained a .288/.338/.485 slash line (130 wRC+) over 71 plate appearances against them this season.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Tena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Tena See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
31 days ago