Jose Tena News: Homer in shutout win
Tena went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run score in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Tena kicked off the scoring with a solo shot to straightaway center in the third off of Kumar Rocker. The platoon lefty mostly only bats as the designated hitter, but got his second start of the season in left field against the right-handed pitcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .233/.304/.393 with seven homers and 20 RBI in 206 at-bats against righties this year, as this is where he will get most of his starts.
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