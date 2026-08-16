Jose Tena News: Losing out on playing time

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Tena has been included in the lineup just once in the Nationals' last six games, missing two starts against right-handed pitching during that span. Rather than calling upon Tena to hold down the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter, the Nationals may be content to rotate players at that spot to open up more at-bast for the likes of Andres Chaparro.