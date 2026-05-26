Jose Tena headshot

Jose Tena News: On bench again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Tena is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Tena will hit the bench for the sixth time in seven games, this time taking a seat against Guardians lefty Joey Cantillo. Two of Tena's recent absences came against right-handed pitchers, perhaps signaling that the 25-year-old doesn't have a firm grip on a strong-side platoon role. The Nationals may be more inclined to give a look at Curtis Mead as an everyday player at third base; though he's done most of his damage against lefties this season, Mead started against a right-hander (Tanner Bibee) in Monday's 10-2 win over Cleveland and went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
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