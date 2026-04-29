Jose Tena News: On bench for fifth straight
Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
The left-handed-hitting Tena will hit the bench for the fifth game in a row, though the Nationals have faced four left-handed starters during that stretch. Even so, Tena looks like he might have to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching, with Jorbit Vivas having built a case for earning more opportunities.
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