Jose Tena headshot

Jose Tena News: On bench for fifth straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The left-handed-hitting Tena will hit the bench for the fifth game in a row, though the Nationals have faced four left-handed starters during that stretch. Even so, Tena looks like he might have to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching, with Jorbit Vivas having built a case for earning more opportunities.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
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