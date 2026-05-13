Jose Tena News: Resting Wednesday

Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Tena will receive a breather Wednesday while the Reds send lefty Nick Lodolo to the hill. Tena will be replaced in the starting nine by Joey Wiemer, who gets the nod in right field while Daylen Lile occupies the designated-hitter spot.