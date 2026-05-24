Jose Tena headshot

Jose Tena News: Riding pine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Tena will head to the bench for the second time in the series, this time against a left-handed starter (Martin Perez) after he wasn't part of the lineup in Friday's matchup with right-hander Bryce Elder. Curtis Mead will cover third base Sunday, but Tena will be primarily competing with Jorbit Vivas for playing time at the position versus right-handed pitching.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Tena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Tena See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
36 days ago