Jose Tena News: Riding pine Sunday

Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Tena will head to the bench for the second time in the series, this time against a left-handed starter (Martin Perez) after he wasn't part of the lineup in Friday's matchup with right-hander Bryce Elder. Curtis Mead will cover third base Sunday, but Tena will be primarily competing with Jorbit Vivas for playing time at the position versus right-handed pitching.