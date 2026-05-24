Jose Tena News: Riding pine Sunday
Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta.
Tena will head to the bench for the second time in the series, this time against a left-handed starter (Martin Perez) after he wasn't part of the lineup in Friday's matchup with right-hander Bryce Elder. Curtis Mead will cover third base Sunday, but Tena will be primarily competing with Jorbit Vivas for playing time at the position versus right-handed pitching.
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