Jose Tena News: Settling back into bench role

Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Tena will be on the bench for the second straight day following a stretch of five games in which he made four starts at designated hitter and went 1-for-13 with a walk and a run scored. The spike in playing time was tied to Dylan Crews missing out on a couple of starts due to a hand injury, but with Crews having since moved past that issue, Tena's opportunities could be more scarce moving forward.