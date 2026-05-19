Jose Tena News: Smacks solo homer Tuesday
Tena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 9-6 win over the Mets on Tuesday.
Tena tied the game at 5-5 after taking Nolan McLean deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was the third home run of the season for Tena, who is slashing .247/.307/.441 with 13 RBI and 16 runs scored across 101 plate appearances in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Tena See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases20 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Tena See More