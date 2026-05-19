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Jose Tena News: Smacks solo homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Tena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 9-6 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Tena tied the game at 5-5 after taking Nolan McLean deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was the third home run of the season for Tena, who is slashing .247/.307/.441 with 13 RBI and 16 runs scored across 101 plate appearances in 2026.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
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