Jose Tena News: Smacks solo homer Tuesday

Tena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 9-6 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Tena tied the game at 5-5 after taking Nolan McLean deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was the third home run of the season for Tena, who is slashing .247/.307/.441 with 13 RBI and 16 runs scored across 101 plate appearances in 2026.