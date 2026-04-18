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Jose Tena News: Three hits in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Tena went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Giants.

The utility infielder got the start at designated hitter and hit eighth, putting together his first multi-hit performance in April. Tena has seen most of his action to begin the season at DH and has been used exclusively against right-handed pitchers, and while he's hit .355 (11-for-31) in that role, he has zero homers or steals, and that batting average is inflated by a .478 BABIP.

Jose Tena
Washington Nationals
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