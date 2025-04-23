Fantasy Baseball
Jose Tena News: Three XBH in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Tena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

The Nats scalded the ball all night, with 10 of their 14 hits going for extra bases in a 7-0 rout, and Tena led the way with three of them. The 24-year-old has started three of the last four games, and with Washington looking to get some production from the hot corner, manager Dave Martinez suggested after Tuesday's contest that Tena could move into a strong-side platoon role at third base while Paul DeJong (nose) remains on the shelf, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports.

