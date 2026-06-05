Jose Trevino Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Trevino (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
Trevino also caught six innings behind the plate in his first bit of game action since he strained his left hamstring nearly three weeks ago. The veteran backstop shouldn't require too many more rehab at-bats before rejoining the Reds' active roster.
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