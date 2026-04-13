Jose Trevino Injury: Begins throwing, batting next
Trevino (back) began light throwing Saturday, MLB.com reports.
After receiving an epidural injection Friday, Trevino's throwing session was the first bit of baseball activity since landing on the 10-day injured list. If he responds well, the Reds are hoping Trevino can take batting practice Tuesday.
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