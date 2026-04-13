Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Begins throwing, batting next

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Trevino (back) began light throwing Saturday, MLB.com reports.

After receiving an epidural injection Friday, Trevino's throwing session was the first bit of baseball activity since landing on the 10-day injured list. If he responds well, the Reds are hoping Trevino can take batting practice Tuesday.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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