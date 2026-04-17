Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Catches, hits in cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 8:07pm

Trevino (back) caught two simulated innings and hit in the batting cages Friday, MLB.com reports.

Trevino has elevated his baseball activity this week, which began with light throwing sessions. If he comes out of Friday's activity without an issue, manager Terry Francona will begin ramping up his activity.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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