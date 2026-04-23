Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Catching rehab game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Trevino (back) will catch five innings in a rehab game for High-A Dayton on Friday, MLB.com reports.

The Reds considered activating Trevino on Wednesday but opted for a brief rehab assignment instead. The report indicates he'll be activated Sunday.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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