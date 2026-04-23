Jose Trevino Injury: Catching rehab game Friday
Trevino (back) will catch five innings in a rehab game for High-A Dayton on Friday, MLB.com reports.
The Reds considered activating Trevino on Wednesday but opted for a brief rehab assignment instead. The report indicates he'll be activated Sunday.
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