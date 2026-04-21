Jose Trevino Injury: Could rejoin team Wednesday
Trevino (back) could be activated Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Trevino has ramped up his activity since last Friday, when he caught in the bullpen and hit in a batting cage. He caught a simulated inning Monday and was one of the batters Nick Lodolo (finger) faced in a sim game Tuesday.
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