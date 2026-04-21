Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Could rejoin team Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Trevino (back) could be activated Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Trevino has ramped up his activity since last Friday, when he caught in the bullpen and hit in a batting cage. He caught a simulated inning Monday and was one of the batters Nick Lodolo (finger) faced in a sim game Tuesday.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Trevino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Trevino See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
213 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
220 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
227 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
234 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
240 days ago