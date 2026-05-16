Jose Trevino Injury: Exits game with hamstring injury

Trevino was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians due to a left hamstring injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Trevino went 0-for-1 before being replaced by Tyler Stephenson in the sixth inning. It's unclear when Trevino sustained the injury, but the Reds should have an update on the veteran catcher's status once he undergoes more tests on his left hamstring.