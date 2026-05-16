Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Exits game with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Trevino was removed from Saturday's game against the Guardians due to a left hamstring injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Trevino went 0-for-1 before being replaced by Tyler Stephenson in the sixth inning. It's unclear when Trevino sustained the injury, but the Reds should have an update on the veteran catcher's status once he undergoes more tests on his left hamstring.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Trevino See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Trevino See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
238 days ago