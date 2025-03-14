Jose Trevino Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Trevino was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against Arizona with an apparent hand injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Trevino suffered the injury in the fifth inning when a foul tip off the bat of Corbin Carroll struck him in the hand. The severity of the backstop's injury remains unclear, though the Reds can ill afford to be without Trevino with Tyler Stephenson (oblique) slated to begin the regular season on the injured list.