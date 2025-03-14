Fantasy Baseball
Jose Trevino

Jose Trevino Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

March 14, 2025

Trevino was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against Arizona with an apparent hand injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Trevino suffered the injury in the fifth inning when a foul tip off the bat of Corbin Carroll struck him in the hand. The severity of the backstop's injury remains unclear, though the Reds can ill afford to be without Trevino with Tyler Stephenson (oblique) slated to begin the regular season on the injured list.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds

