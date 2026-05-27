Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Headed for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 4:23am

Trevino (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, MLB.com reports.

The goal of Friday's imaging is to determine how much activity Trevino should be allowed to do by the club's medical staff. The catcher exited a game May 16 and was added to the injured list shortly after with a three-to-four week timeline.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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