Jose Trevino Injury: Headed for MRI
Trevino (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, MLB.com reports.
The goal of Friday's imaging is to determine how much activity Trevino should be allowed to do by the club's medical staff. The catcher exited a game May 16 and was added to the injured list shortly after with a three-to-four week timeline.
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