Jose Trevino Injury: Lands on IL
The Reds placed Trevino (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Trevino picked up the hamstring injury during Saturday's game against the Guardians and will be out until at least the middle of next week. P.J. Higgins was called up in a corresponding move Sunday to serve as the backup catcher to Tyler Stephenson.
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