Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Lands on IL with spinal injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Reds placed Trevino on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a thoracic spine strain.

Trevino's IL stint is retroactive to Sunday, so he'll be eligible for activation as soon as April 15. Cincinnati called up P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move, and he'll serve as the backup to No. 1 catcher Tyler Stephenson while Trevino is on the mend from the injury.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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