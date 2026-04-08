Jose Trevino Injury: Lands on IL with spinal injury

The Reds placed Trevino on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a thoracic spine strain.

Trevino's IL stint is retroactive to Sunday, so he'll be eligible for activation as soon as April 15. Cincinnati called up P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move, and he'll serve as the backup to No. 1 catcher Tyler Stephenson while Trevino is on the mend from the injury.