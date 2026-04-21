Jose Trevino Injury: More baseball activity
Trevino (back) caught a live batting practice session Monday, MLB.com reports.
Trevino is ramping up his baseball activity after catching simulated innings and hitting in a cage last Friday. Next up for the catcher will be standing in the batter's box Tuesday against rehabbing starter Nick Lodolo (finger).
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