Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: More baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Trevino (back) caught a live batting practice session Monday, MLB.com reports.

Trevino is ramping up his baseball activity after catching simulated innings and hitting in a cage last Friday. Next up for the catcher will be standing in the batter's box Tuesday against rehabbing starter Nick Lodolo (finger).

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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