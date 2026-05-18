Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Trevino is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's the least severe diagnosis Trevino could have hoped for, but he will still require longer than a minimum absence. P.J. Higgins will back up Tyler Stephenson at catcher for the Reds while Trevino is shelved.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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