Jose Trevino Injury: Out 3-to-4 weeks
Trevino is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
It's the least severe diagnosis Trevino could have hoped for, but he will still require longer than a minimum absence. P.J. Higgins will back up Tyler Stephenson at catcher for the Reds while Trevino is shelved.
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