Jose Trevino headshot

Jose Trevino Injury: Plays rehab game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 4:36am

Trevino (back) went 2-for-2 with two runs scored in a rehab game for High-A Dayton on Friday.

As planned, Trevino caught five innings for the Dragons, which sets up the veteran backstop to rejoin the Reds for Sunday's series finale against Detroit. He's expected to return to a backup role behind primary starter Tyler Stephenson.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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