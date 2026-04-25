Jose Trevino Injury: Plays rehab game Friday
Trevino (back) went 2-for-2 with two runs scored in a rehab game for High-A Dayton on Friday.
As planned, Trevino caught five innings for the Dragons, which sets up the veteran backstop to rejoin the Reds for Sunday's series finale against Detroit. He's expected to return to a backup role behind primary starter Tyler Stephenson.
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