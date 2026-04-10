Jose Trevino Injury: Receives injection in back
Trevino received a cortisone injection in his back and could start ramping up his rehab Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Trevino remains on the 10-day injured list and isn't eligible to be activated until Wednesday. The veteran catcher hit .091/.167/.091 with a 1:3 BB:K across 12 plate appearances before going down with the injury.
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