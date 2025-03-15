Jose Trevino Injury: Undergoing CT scan

Trevino will receive a CT scan on his right hand Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Trevino was hit on the hand near the base of his thumb by a foul tip during Friday's game, forcing him to leave the contest early. His scan will help determine the severity of his injury, though manager Terry Francona said the backstop felt like he could have played in Saturday's exhibition game. Fellow catcher Tyler Stephenson (oblique) is also dealing with an injury and will miss the start of the season, so Austin Wynns could be in line for playing time if Trevino's scans reveal severe damage.