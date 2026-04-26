Jose Trevino News: Back from IL

The Reds reinstated Trevino (back) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Tigers.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined for about three weeks due to the back strain, but he's back on the active roster after going 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs in one rehab game with High-A Dayton. Trevino went 1-for-11 with a walk in three games prior to going down with the injury. Now that he's healthy, Trevino should operate as the backup catcher to primary starter Tyler Stephenson.