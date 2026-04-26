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Jose Trevino News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Reds reinstated Trevino (back) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting behind the plate and batting eighth Sunday against the Tigers.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined for about three weeks due to the back strain, but he's back on the active roster after going 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs in one rehab game with High-A Dayton. Trevino went 1-for-11 with a walk in three games prior to going down with the injury. Now that he's healthy, Trevino should operate as the backup catcher to primary starter Tyler Stephenson.

Jose Trevino
Cincinnati Reds
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