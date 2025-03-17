Jose Trevino News: Behind home plate Monday

Trevino (hand) will serve behind home plate and bat eighth in Monday's spring game against the Guardians.

Trevino's was injured in Friday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks after a foul tip off Corbin Carroll's bat struck him in his right hand. Trevino underwent CT scans Saturday, which came back negative, and the 31-year-old will serve as the Reds' catcher Monday. Trevino is expected to see significant playing time at the start of the 2025 campaign due to Tyler Stephenson (oblique) opening the regular season on the 10-day injured list.